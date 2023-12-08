Flying Squad detectives have charged two men after making a public appeal for information following a series of armed robberies in Camden and Islington

Police were called at around 05.40hrs on 1 October to a report of an armed robbery at Tesco in Camden Road, NW1.

Two male suspects allegedly entered the store, and while one produced a handgun which he pointed towards staff, the second proceeded to steal a number of items.

Just 40 minutes later, the same suspects went into the Nisa Local in York Way, N1 and allegedly carried out an identical offence.

At around 03.20hrs on 4 October the same two suspects went into the same Nisa store, this time accompanied by a third male.

The group allegedly waved a handgun, knife and hammer at members of the public inside the store before stealing goods.



Two men were later arrested and charged; they have been remanded in custody following a court hearing. A third male is outstanding and officers continue to appeal for any information about his identity.



Detective Constable Will Wigzell from the Central Specialist Crime Flying Squad, is leading the investigation and said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victims involved, thankfully none of whom were injured.



“We have made good progress since our initial appeal but are keen for any information that helps us identify the third person involved. While we don’t have a description for him, I am sure someone out there knows who he is.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CRIS 2332095/23. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.