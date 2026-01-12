Watch Live

BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack

  • Updated: 13:54
  • , 12 January 2026
Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack

Kent Police are hunting a suspect after a brutal unprovoked attack left a man with a broken arm in Folkestone.

Violent Assault on New Year’s Day

The incident happened shortly after 3.30am on New Year’s Day on Tram Road. A man in his 30s was viciously attacked by another man who then fled before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment following the shocking assault.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Investigators are keen to identify a white male seen in the area around the time of the attack. He is described as having short blonde hair and wearing a red motorbike jacket with dark trousers, captured on CCTV.

Police urge anyone with information or mobile phone footage to step forward. If you have not yet spoken to officers, now is the time.

How to Report

