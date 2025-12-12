Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years

A brazen thief who racked up nearly £700 worth of pilfered meat from major supermarkets across Folkestone and Hythe has finally been caught and jailed.

Supermarket Spree Ends in Custody

Thomas Judge, 26, struck at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Iceland throughout September and early October 2025, nicking valuable meat products. His sticky fingers didn’t stop there – he also hit convenience stores twice in August.

Snared on Marine Parade

Police tracked Judge down and arrested him on 5 October. Charged and locked up the same day, he couldn’t escape the long arm of the law.

More Than Just Shoplifting

In court, Judge pleaded guilty to seven supermarket thefts, two convenience store robberies, and an attempted snatch of a food delivery bag in Sandgate Hill earlier in the year. His rap sheet also includes stealing a moped and an e-scooter, plus possession of a weapon in public.

Two Years Behind Bars

Judge, who has no fixed address, faced Canterbury Crown Court on 4 December. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison, reflecting the seriousness of his crimes and the impact on the local community.

Inspector Pete Woodridge said: “Persistent offenders such as Judge bring misery to the victims they target, and we fully understand the impact of these crimes on local communities.”