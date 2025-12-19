Watch Live

  • Updated: 01:12
  • , 19 December 2025
Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing

Four Years Behind Bars for Dangerous Driving

Tarequl Islam, 32, has been slammed with a four-year prison sentence after killing a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Lincoln. The delivery driver failed to stop at a red light, smashing into Maria Cristina Cherino Munoz — known as Cristina Cherino — as she crossed with her dogs.

Fatal Crash on Lincoln’s Carholme Road

The shock crash happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. Islam was driving his red Peugeot 107 toward the Lincoln Bypass when he ran the red signal controlling the puffin crossing. Cristina, 55, was seriously injured and later died in hospital 17 days after the collision. Islam immediately stopped at the scene.

Seven-Year Driving Ban and Tough Conditions

At Lincoln Crown Court, Islam was handed four years in jail and a whopping seven-year driving ban. He must also complete an extended driving test before getting his licence back.

Investigation Clears Speeding and Distraction

A Serious and Forensic Collision Investigation found no evidence of speeding or mobile phone use. The Peugeot had no mechanical faults either. Islam claimed the sun’s glare blinded him, causing him to miss the red light and pedestrian crossing. However, the court ruled his actions reckless, costing a woman her life.

