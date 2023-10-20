Football Match Postponed Due to Flooding and Heavy Rainfall

The highly anticipated Championship football match between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, scheduled to take place tonight, has been called off due to safety concerns arising from adverse weather conditions. The decision was made after careful discussions involving various stakeholders.

Rotherham United provided an update this afternoon stating that the flooding of the River Don prompted discussions among the Safety Advisory Group, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, club safety personnel, and the English Football League (EFL). After thorough consideration, it was collectively concluded that the prevailing weather conditions posed a significant risk to the safety of supporters.

Adding to the safety concerns, the heavy rainfall persisted, causing the floodwaters to rise further. As a result, Don Street, an important access road to the stadium, had to be closed to the public. Given these circumstances, the authorities had no choice but to postpone the game in the interest of public safety.

Fans of both teams and football enthusiasts had eagerly anticipated this clash. Rotherham United and Ipswich Town will now have to reschedule the match for a later date. Details regarding the new date and any ticketing arrangements will be communicated in due course.

The club and authorities understand the disappointment this decision may cause for fans, but they emphasise that safety is paramount. They urge everyone to stay updated with the official announcements regarding the rescheduled match and encourage fans to plan accordingly.