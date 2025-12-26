Heartbreaking Death Shakes County Down

Callum McVeigh, 23, from County Down, has died in a devastating accident on Christmas Eve. The promising footballer collided with a forklift at around 1pm on Wednesday near Holywood Road in Newtownards and was pronounced dead at the scene. Social media has since flooded with heartfelt tributes from friends, family, and fans.

Promising Career Cut Short

Known for his talent on the pitch, McVeigh made headlines in 2019 when he helped Linfield Swifts win the Steel and Sons Cup on Christmas Day. After a brief stint with Portadown—cut short by injuries—he played for Ards and Knockbreda before joining Killyleagh FC in January this year. His last match was played just days ago on December 13.

Teammates and Clubs Mourn a Lost Friend

Killyleagh FC led the tributes on social media, saying:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our player, Callum McVeigh, aged 23. He settled in immediately, showed great commitment, and earned the respect and friendship of teammates, management, and committee alike.” “Callum’s final appearance for the club came on 13th December, a night we will remember with great pride and sadness. Rest in peace, Callum.”

Knockbreda captain Peter McDermott added, “We have been devastated since hearing the news. Callum was an excellent footballer and an even better friend. Our condolences, love and prayers go out to his family.”

Linfield FC also expressed deep sorrow, saying Callum was a valued player who will be fondly remembered by the entire club, friends, and family.

Beyond Football: A Beloved Musician

Outside football, Callum was an accomplished musician and a cherished member of the Inch Flute Band. The band shared:

“Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with Callum’s family during this incredibly difficult time. He was more than a bandmate—he was a true friend to many and will be deeply missed.”

Callum McVeigh’s sudden death has left the local football and music communities reeling. Tributes continue to pour in, remembering a young man full of promise and kindness whose life was tragically cut short.