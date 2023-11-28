Footballer Cameron Beckles in Critical Condition After On-Pitch Collapse

Cameron Beckles, a 20-year-old defender for Corinthian FC, is currently in a critical but stable condition following a distressing incident during a football match.

Incident Details:

Event: Beckles collapsed on the pitch during Corinthian FC's match against Larkfield & New Hythe.

Date: The incident occurred on Saturday, November 25.

Action Taken: The match was abandoned to prioritize Beckles' medical needs.

Health Update:

Current Condition: Beckles is in a critical but stable state.

Medical Response: He has undergone two surgeries and remains under hospital care.

Club Statement:

Corinthian FC: The club released a statement, thanking both teams' management and physios for their professionalism and swift action.

Support for Family: The club expressed its full support for Beckles and his family during this challenging time.

Match and Fixture Updates:

Postponement: The Kent Senior Trophy match will be rescheduled, and Corinthian FC’s upcoming fixture against Stansfield has been postponed.

Community Reaction:

Support and Prayers: There has been an outpouring of support and prayers for Beckles and his family from the football community and fans.

Awaiting Further Updates: The club and fans are awaiting further updates on Beckles' condition.

The football community is united in hoping for a speedy recovery for Cameron Beckles. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected challenges athletes can face. Further updates will be provided as they become available.