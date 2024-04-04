UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel

Home Breaking Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Former Big Brother contestant Charlie Doherty, 39, has shocked fans by revealing that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour following a recent MRI scan. Doherty, who appeared on the reality show in 2016, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the distressing news with her followers.

In her Instagram post, Doherty expressed her dismay, stating, “So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which have gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour.” She went on to speculate about potential causes, mentioning factors such as mobile phone use, sunbed exposure, and loud music in nightclubs.

The former reality star revealed that her tumour is called an acoustic neuroma, also known as a vestibular schwannoma, which is a non-cancerous brain tumour. According to the NHS, acoustic neuromas typically affect adults aged 30 to 60 and often have no obvious cause. Symptoms can include hearing loss, tinnitus, and vertigo, and treatment options may include brain surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Expressing her concerns and seeking advice from others who may have experienced a similar diagnosis, Doherty concluded her post by reaching out to her followers for support and information. She wrote, “Sorry to share such a negative list but I am very health conscious and worried. And any information people can give me (as well as the professionals) is appreciated right now. Love and peace.”

Following her candid revelation, Doherty received an outpouring of well-wishes and support from her Instagram followers. Messages of sympathy and encouragement flooded her comments section, with one follower writing, “I’m so sorry. That must be incredibly scary. Sending you love.” At the same time, another offered, “Hope you’re ok lovely.” Many others sent positive healing vibes and words of comfort to Doherty during this challenging time.

As Doherty embarks on her journey to navigate this unexpected health challenge, her openness about her diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and supporting those facing similar struggles

Post Views: 45

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility
A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre
Man in custody following Goole assault
M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier
A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke
A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

READ NEXT:

Owner abandons £300k Broken down Rolls Royce on the A27 in Chichester
A man from south London who threatened to spit at officers after claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed for 12 months
Detectives investigating a rape in Chichester are looking to identify a potential key witness
Grace Dent’s Sudden Exit from I’m A Celebrity Raises Health Concerns
AI Influence For Online Casinos Unveiled: Casino Specialist Harper GallagherReacts
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000
Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent
US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Breaking

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

Breaking

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

RECOMMENDED

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty
BreakingLONDON

Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know

Breaking

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

Breaking

Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

BreakingLONDON

Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Breaking

Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

Breaking

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Breaking

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

BreakingLONDON

Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

Breaking

National Lottery Results

Breaking

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

Breaking

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

Top Stories

Breaking

Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility

Breaking

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne

SUSSEX

Violent Encounter in Portslade: Five Arrested, Three Wounded

SUSSEX

Rescue Operation Unable to Save Dolphin at Pagham Beach

SUSSEX

Collision Claims Life of Female Motorbike Rider in Eastbourne

BreakingLONDON

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

SUSSEX

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Breaking

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

SUSSEX

Woman’s Death in Peacehaven Ruled as Non-Suspicious

Breaking

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Breaking

Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility

Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.