Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Former Big Brother contestant Charlie Doherty, 39, has shocked fans by revealing that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour following a recent MRI scan. Doherty, who appeared on the reality show in 2016, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the distressing news with her followers.

In her Instagram post, Doherty expressed her dismay, stating, “So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which have gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour.” She went on to speculate about potential causes, mentioning factors such as mobile phone use, sunbed exposure, and loud music in nightclubs.

The former reality star revealed that her tumour is called an acoustic neuroma, also known as a vestibular schwannoma, which is a non-cancerous brain tumour. According to the NHS, acoustic neuromas typically affect adults aged 30 to 60 and often have no obvious cause. Symptoms can include hearing loss, tinnitus, and vertigo, and treatment options may include brain surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Expressing her concerns and seeking advice from others who may have experienced a similar diagnosis, Doherty concluded her post by reaching out to her followers for support and information. She wrote, “Sorry to share such a negative list but I am very health conscious and worried. And any information people can give me (as well as the professionals) is appreciated right now. Love and peace.”

Following her candid revelation, Doherty received an outpouring of well-wishes and support from her Instagram followers. Messages of sympathy and encouragement flooded her comments section, with one follower writing, “I’m so sorry. That must be incredibly scary. Sending you love.” At the same time, another offered, “Hope you’re ok lovely.” Many others sent positive healing vibes and words of comfort to Doherty during this challenging time.

As Doherty embarks on her journey to navigate this unexpected health challenge, her openness about her diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and supporting those facing similar struggles