Stalker Cop Accessed Secret Police Data

Andrew Edwards, a former police constable from Chippenham, has been banned from policing for stalking his ex-girlfriend. At a Military Courts hearing in Bulford on 3 December, Edwards admitted to stalking and misconduct in public office. The panel, led by Director of People Iain Gibson, revealed he repeatedly abused police systems to secretly dig up info on his ex and her friends.

Secret Visits and Social Media Spying

Edwards didn’t stop at snooping. He showed up at his ex’s home over 30 times, both on and off duty, often under false pretences. When blocked on social media, he even asked colleagues to check her accounts for him. Worse still, he broke bail conditions barring any contact with her after his arrest.

Swift Justice: No More Policing for Edwards

Suspended once the allegations surfaced, Edwards quit as the criminal probe unfolded. The panel confirmed he would have been fired immediately if he hadn’t resigned. Now, he’s on the national barred list — permanently banned from police work.

Iain Gibson, Director of People: “Andrew Edwards repeatedly abused his power, invading his ex-partner’s privacy and breaking trust placed in police officers. Stalking is a serious offence with lasting harm. Our officers did the right thing by exposing his behaviour. No one is above the law.”

If You’re Suffering, Don’t Suffer Alone

If you’re in an abusive relationship, help is available. Reach out to local or national domestic violence support services. In emergencies, always call 999.