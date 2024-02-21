A former Metropolitan Police officer, Cliff Mitchell, 24, of Putney, has been found guilty of ten counts of rape, three counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of kidnap, and breach of a non-molestation order. The convictions came after a trial at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, February 21. Mitchell was serving as a PC in Hounslow at the time several of the offences were committed.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy expressed profound dismay at Mitchell’s “abhorrent behaviour” and the anguish inflicted upon the victims. He commended the immense bravery exhibited by the victims in coming forward and providing evidence during the trial, which ultimately led to Mitchell’s conviction.

The court heard how Mitchell perpetrated a sustained campaign of abuse against his victims, even resorting to threatening one victim, asserting that she would not be believed due to his status as a police officer. This flagrant abuse of power compounded the severity of Mitchell’s crimes.

Cundy emphasized the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to rid its ranks of those who undermine its integrity, highlighting significant investments in professional standards and the recruitment of officers and staff with specialized skills to investigate criminality and misconduct. Mitchell was dismissed from the Met in December 2023, prior to his conviction.

The charges against Mitchell stemmed from a harrowing incident on September 5, 2023, when he raped a woman at knifepoint, subsequently blindfolding and restraining her before forcing her into his car. The victim managed to escape and seek help from a member of the public, leading to Mitchell’s arrest.

Following his arrest, an investigation by the Met’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offending (DASO) team uncovered incriminating evidence, including the recovery of the hooded top used in the assault and cable ties resembling those described by the victim. Additional charges were brought against Mitchell related to a second victim, stemming from incidents between 2014 and 2017.

The case underscores the Metropolitan Police’s unwavering commitment to holding its officers accountable and ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences. Mitchell’s conviction serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or authority.

Mitchell will appear for sentencing at a later date, facing a significant custodial sentence for his heinous crimes.