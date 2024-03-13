UK News in Pictures

Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges

Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges

Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges

Former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer Ishmael Donegan, 26, has pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) at the Southwark Crown Court this week. The charges stem from repeated unlawful searches of personal information on policing systems, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The investigation was initiated after a conduct referral from the Met Police in November 2021, alleging that DC Donegan accessed information on police computer systems without a valid policing purpose. Conducted by the Met’s Anti-Abuse and Corruption Command under the direction of the IOPC, the investigation uncovered a pattern of misconduct spanning from December 2019 to March 2022.

It was found that DC Donegan made numerous unlawful searches and disclosed confidential police information to associates, including sharing records via Snapchat. Some of the individuals searched were personally known to Donegan, with one woman subjected to over 80 unauthorized searches.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation in January 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against the former officer, leading to his recent guilty plea.

IOPC director Steve Noonan condemned Donegan’s actions, stating, “DC Donegan was clearly not fit to be a police officer, and his deliberate actions showed a lack of any regard for the rules in place around accessing police records.” Noonan emphasised the importance of upholding trust and integrity within law enforcement, highlighting the gravity of breaching protocols surrounding confidential police information.

In the wake of the criminal proceedings, the IOPC will collaborate with the force to determine disciplinary actions against Donegan. As the case unfolds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities entrusted to police officers and the severe consequences of misconduct within the profession

