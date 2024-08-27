Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with making a £10,000 blackmail demand, following an investigation into serious allegations of misconduct while serving in the force. Mohammad Raza, 27, of Gurney Close, Walthamstow, faces multiple charges related to the incident.

Raza, who was a serving officer with the North West Command Unit—covering Barnet, Brent, and Harrow—at the time, is charged with blackmail, unauthorized computer access with intent to commit other offences, and misconduct in public office. The charges allege that Raza used police systems to obtain unauthorized information about a police investigation into a family and then made an unwarranted demand for £10,000 from a member of that family.

The offences are said to have occurred between March and April 2022 while Raza was still an active officer. He was arrested on October 19, 2022, after an investigation was launched by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. Following his arrest, Raza was suspended from duty until he resigned from the police force in March 2023.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges, stating: “Following an investigation by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, a former police officer has been charged. Former PC Mohammed Raza, 27, who was attached to the North West Command Unit, was charged via postal requisition on Thursday (August 25) with blackmail, an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, and misconduct in public office.

The police investigation into Raza’s actions revealed that he allegedly used his position as a police officer to exploit confidential information for personal gain. The charges he now faces raise serious concerns about the abuse of power and trust placed in law enforcement officers.

Raza’s actions have caused significant distress to those affected by the alleged blackmail attempt, and the case highlights the importance of holding public officials accountable for their conduct.