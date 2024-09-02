Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple serious offenses following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Mark Tyrrell, 55, was charged on Tuesday, 13 August, via postal requisition with a range of criminal offences, including:

Tyrrell, who was a police constable attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, retired from the force on 8 September 2023. His retirement came after his arrest in April 2023, when he was still a serving officer. The arrest was part of an investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Following his arrest, Tyrrell was immediately suspended from duty. The case was subsequently referred to the IOPC on 18 April 2023, and it was declared an independent investigation by the IOPC on 24 April 2023.

Tyrrell is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 September, where he will face the charges brought against him.

The charges against Tyrrell have raised significant concerns, especially given his role within the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, a unit tasked with safeguarding some of the UK’s most high-profile locations and individuals.

As the case proceeds through the legal system, the Metropolitan Police and the IOPC have reiterated their commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct among officers and ensuring that any breaches of the law are dealt with rigorously.

Further updates will be provided as the case develops.