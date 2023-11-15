Former Police Constable sentenced after failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision

Former Wiltshire Police Officer found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision

He now faces misconduct proceedings, having resigned from his role

A former Wiltshire Police Constable has been sentenced after driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of a collision whilst he was on duty.

Bristol Magistrates heard on Monday (13/11) how PC Peter Lawson, who has since resigned from the force, was involved in a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A4 Avenue La Fleche in Chippenham on the morning of 7 December 2022.

Lawson, 49, from Devizes, was driving a marked police van on blue lights at the time. He failed to stop at the scene and provide necessary details.

He was subsequently identified as the officer involved and the case was referred to Wiltshire Police’s Professional Standards Department – Lawson was subsequently suspended from the force.

The former officer denied the offences but was found guilty following a trial.

Lawson was fined £600 for the offence of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, had his licence endorsed with five points and was ordered to pay £775 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a victim surcharge of £480.

He was fined a further £600 for driving without due care and attention.

Detective Superintendent Liz Coles said: “We expect police officers to reflect the highest standards of conduct while carrying out their duties.

“Clearly Peter Lawson’s illegal actions fell far short of the expectations that the public should expect of a serving police officer.

“His actions have potentially damaging consequences in terms of the trust and confidence of the communities we serve.”

Misconduct proceedings can now commence and we will inform the public as this progresses.