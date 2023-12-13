former teacher jailed for online sex offences against children

A former Leicestershire teacher has been jailed for more than six years after admitting to committing sex offences against children online.

Officers began an investigation in April 2022 when Leicestershire Police received a report that John Ewan Myles had been engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl he had met online.

At the time Myles was working as a teacher at Ashby School.

Myles was arrested from his home in North West Leicestershire that month and a number of devices were recovered from the address including a phone, which was hidden under his bed.

As the investigation progressed, the girl was identified and later interviewed by officers who disclosed Myles first contacted her online giving her a fake name and saying he was 18 years old.

They chatted online for a few months before Myles began sending sexual images of himself.

Examination of the devices found that Myles pursued an online sexual relationship with her and numerous recorded video calls where sexual activity was carried out between the two.

A video call between the two was also found whereby the girl could be heard saying she is 15-years-old and on some of the videos, she was wearing her school uniform.

The 36-year-old was charged with numerous offences and pleaded guilty however awaiting sentencing, he made a disclosure regarding further offences involving another girl.

These disclosures were investigated and evidence was found that Myles had contacted a further teenage girl online under the same previously used alias name of Jamie Reid, stating on this occasion he was 17 years old.

As before, during conversations with her in which she disclosed her age, Myles turned the talk sexual and requested sexual images and videos from her and in return, he would send sexual images and videos of himself.

Myles pleaded guilty to the below offences involving the first victim:

Two counts of engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child aged 13 to 15

Two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity

Two counts of engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child 13 to 15

One count of engaging in sexual communication with a child

Three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child

Two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration

He pleaded guilty to the below offences in relation to the further victim:

Two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration

Two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity – penetration

Two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of possessing extreme pornographic image/images portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead/alive animal.

Myles was sentenced to six years and six months in prison at Leicester Crown Court today (Tuesday 12 December).

He has also been placed on the sex offender register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.

Detective Constable Helen Pape was the investigating officer.

She said: “Myles fully knew how old these girls were and how vulnerable they were using this to target and exploit them purely for his own sexual gratification.

“With the sheer volume of evidence weighed against him, Myles had little choice but to plead guilty.

“My only relief is that in admitting his crimes, despite the lasting effects it will have on them, they did not have to face a trial and have these terrible offences discussed in great detail at court.”

DC Pape added: “If you have also been a victim of offences by Myles, alias Jamie Reid, please report it to us. We have specially trained officers who will investigate your report while ensuring safeguarding is provided to the victims involved.”

More information to help keep children safe online can also be found here – Online child abuse | Leicestershire Police (leics.police.uk)