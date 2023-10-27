Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Join GB News as Presenter and Commentator

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a surprising career move as he prepares to join GB News as a presenter, programme maker, and commentator. This unexpected transition is set to commence in the coming year, where Johnson is anticipated to play a prominent role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections scheduled for the next year.

In addition to his commentary responsibilities, Boris Johnson will take on the role of creating and hosting a new series that aims to spotlight Britain’s influence on the global stage. The series will also include special episodes filmed in front of live audiences at various locations across the UK.

The announcement of Boris Johnson’s association with GB News was shared with viewers through a video released on social media. In the video, Johnson expresses his enthusiasm for joining the network and pledges to provide unfiltered opinions on a wide spectrum of topics, including international affairs such as Russia, China, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He also highlights his perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the United Kingdom, firmly asserting his belief that the nation’s best days are still ahead.

This development unfolds amidst recent controversies surrounding GB News. In the past few months, three of the channel’s on-air employees were suspended from their roles. Among them, Dan Wootton remains suspended and is currently under investigation.

Boris Johnson’s entry into the world of media as a presenter and commentator marks a notable shift in his career trajectory, and his insights are poised to add a distinctive dimension to the programming offered by GB News. Viewers can anticipate engaging and thought-provoking discussions on both domestic and international topics from the former Prime Minister when he takes on his new roles at the channel.