Ex-University of Sussex Student Jailed for Horrific Sexual Crimes

Alex Patel-Wills, 26, has been locked up for 25 years after a jury found him guilty of a string of serious sexual offences against five women, including fellow students. The Lewes Crown Court handed him 19 years behind bars plus a six-year extended licence on release.

Horrific Attacks Spanning Sussex and London

The shocking offences occurred between 2018 and 2021 across Brighton, the University of Sussex campus, and London. The case blew wide open after a woman reported being raped at a Brighton property in October 2021. Specialist detectives’ meticulous work uncovered four more victims who bravely came forward.

One woman was repeatedly raped and sexually abused as a teenager.

Another was attacked at a London flat whilst vulnerable.

There was a sexual assault on campus in 2020.

And a rape at Patel-Wills’ home in Brighton.

Harsh Sentence Reflects Serious Crimes

Patel-Wills faced five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of assault by penetration. The jury convicted him of four rapes, two sexual assaults, and one assault by penetration. He was acquitted on two charges.

The judge slammed Patel-Wills for showing no remorse and acknowledged the profound, lasting trauma suffered by the victims. Impact statements detailed the devastating toll on their mental health and safety.

Police and University Praise Brave Victims, Urge Others to Speak Out

Detectives hailed the victims’ courage for coming forward, saying their bravery was vital for justice. Sussex Police stressed that all reports of sexual violence are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

The University of Sussex condemned sexual violence in the strongest terms and confirmed ongoing reviews of safeguarding measures to protect students.

Sussex Police urged anyone affected to report incidents and seek specialist support immediately.