BRAGGING Former West Ham Starlet Jailed for Drug Dealing and Guns Drama

  • Updated: 17:52
  • , 8 December 2025
Thierry Nevers, a 23-year-old ex-footballer once tipped for glory at West Ham’s academy, has been slammed with a three-year prison term for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. His promising journey through clubs like Reading, Newport County, Bradford City, and even stints in Moldova and Croatia, is now wrecked after the shocking conviction.

Accomplice Gets a Decade Behind Bars

Nevers wasn’t flying solo. His partner-in-crime, 50-year-old Allan Barrass, copped a hefty ten-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun. The pair’s drug empire crumbled following a dramatic police crackdown.

Instagram Bragging Meets Armed Police Raid

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Nevers frequently shuttled drugs from Dorrington to Reading, openly flaunting his illegal hustle on Instagram with rap videos glorifying his criminal life. Meanwhile, police stormed Barrass’ home uncovering a loaded shotgun, 40 grams of cocaine, nearly £6,000 cash, plus weapons like a lock knife, baton, and baseball bat. Cannabis plants were also found growing in the garage.

Bodycam Footage and Phone Records Seal Their Fate

Armed officers caught Barrass in the act, as gripping bodycam footage reveals his arrest on 6 August. Mobile phone analysis showed detailed conversations between Barrass and Nevers about their drug deals.

Detective Sergeant Adam Petty blasted the pair: “Drugs have a terrible impact on our communities and will never be tolerated. As well as the suffering caused to users, drug dealing brings violence and an uplift in theft offences, and often, as is seen in this case, the possession of dangerous weapons.”

Nevers joined West Ham’s academy in 2021 but quit three years later. Now, his football dream lies in ruins, replaced by a jail cell.

