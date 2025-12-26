Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence

Four people have been arrested following a shocking Christmas afternoon brawl in Bradwell Lea. The chaos erupted just after 4.20pm on December 25, involving a stabbing and a firearm discharge caught on CCTV.

Teenagers Hospitalised with Serious Injuries

A man in his late teens was found with serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Another teen turned up at Glossop Police Station with stab wounds to his abdomen. He is now stable in hospital.

Despite CCTV footage showing what looks like a gunshot, police confirm no gunshot injuries have been reported. No one appears to have been hit by the firearm.

Arrests Made in Gamesley After Armed Police Raid

Armed officers swooped on a property in Hollins Close, Gamesley, arresting three men and one woman linked to the violent attack. Police believe all those involved have been detained.

Investigation Underway, No Wider Public Threat

Early investigations suggest the victims and suspects know each other, and police say there’s no wider risk to the community. The inquiry is ongoing as officers piece together the violent Christmas incident.