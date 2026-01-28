Humberside Police cracked down hard on drug crime with a series of raids across Grimsby and Cleethorpes. Four suspects have been snapped up after officers swooped on seven properties last Friday, January 23.

Seven Properties Targeted in Coordinated Blitz

The force’s Kinetic Intervention Team, Proactive Team, Dog Section, and Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed warrants across Highfield Avenue, Fraser Street, Stanley Street, Hainton Avenue, Pasture Street, Oxford Street, and Harrington Street.

Officers uncovered suspected class B and C drugs, mobile phones linked to drug dealing, and criminal property. Four people were hauled in for questioning.

Suspects Nabbed on Drug Supply Charges

A 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at a Sixhills Street property over an alleged class A drug supply.

A 27-year-old man from Highfield Avenue faces similar charges related to class A drugs.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Oxford Street for possession with intent to supply class B drugs, as well as for failing to appear in court.

All four have been released on bail, but the investigation is far from over.

Police Hunt Continues as Digital Forensics Dig Deeper