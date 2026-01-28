Watch Live

DRUGS BUST Four Arrested After Major Drugs Raids in Grimsby and Cleethorpes

  • Updated: 19:42
  • , 28 January 2026

Humberside Police cracked down hard on drug crime with a series of raids across Grimsby and Cleethorpes. Four suspects have been snapped up after officers swooped on seven properties last Friday, January 23.

Seven Properties Targeted in Coordinated Blitz

The force’s Kinetic Intervention Team, Proactive Team, Dog Section, and Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed warrants across Highfield Avenue, Fraser Street, Stanley Street, Hainton Avenue, Pasture Street, Oxford Street, and Harrington Street.

Officers uncovered suspected class B and C drugs, mobile phones linked to drug dealing, and criminal property. Four people were hauled in for questioning.

Suspects Nabbed on Drug Supply Charges

  • A 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at a Sixhills Street property over an alleged class A drug supply.
  • A 27-year-old man from Highfield Avenue faces similar charges related to class A drugs.
  • A 50-year-old man was arrested on Oxford Street for possession with intent to supply class B drugs, as well as for failing to appear in court.

All four have been released on bail, but the investigation is far from over.

Police Hunt Continues as Digital Forensics Dig Deeper

“The mobile phones seized will now undergo detailed analysis by our Digital Forensics Team,” said Detective Inspector Tom Kelly. “These investigations can be lengthy and complex, but enquiries remain ongoing, and tackling drug-related crime across our force area continues to be a priority for us.”

“We investigate all information that we receive. Even if you don’t see immediate action, the intelligence helps build a bigger picture. This gives us a better chance of striking the right blow at the right time.”

