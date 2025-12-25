Watch Live

STAB ARRRST Four Arrested After Stabbing Shock in High Wycombe

  • Updated: 07:09
  • , 25 December 2025
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe

Police have swooped on four suspects following a stabbing incident in High Wycombe that left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

Victim Stabbed at Swan Car Park

The drama unfolded yesterday afternoon at around 12:30pm in the Swan Car Park. A 19-year-old man was stabbed, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalised after receiving urgent treatment.

Arrests Made Across the Country

  • A 19-year-old man from Slough is held on suspicion of attempted murder.
  • Two 18-year-olds from Birmingham have also been arrested for attempted murder.
  • Another 19-year-old from Manchester faces charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

All four suspects remain in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Police Reassure Public, Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public. However, you will notice a stronger police presence around the town centre and Eden Shopping Centre during the festive period.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the attack or have CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage, please get in touch. Contact us via our website or call 101, quoting reference 43250649826. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Recommended for you

Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with 'NIP farm' scam
NIP FARM Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with ‘NIP farm’ scam
Blaze Tears Through Worcester Park Home as Firefighters Rush to the Scene
RUBBISH JOB Massive blaze rips through Islington recycling centre this morning
ESCAPE ATTEMPT Two Men Locked Up for Over 47 Years After Brutal Cambridge Drug-Related Stabbing
London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire
DRUG EMPIRE London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire

Must READ

Cold Health Alert and Weather Warnings Hit UK This Christmas Day
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Cold Health Alert and Weather Warnings Hit UK This Christmas Day
Jewellery Heist Shocks York Train Station
TRAIN ROBBERY Jewellery Heist Shocks York Train Station
Police Hunt Young Man Wanted for Sexual Offences in Thame
WANTED THIS CHRISTMAS Police Hunt Young Man Wanted for Sexual Offences in Thame
Water Crisis Averted in Hastings Just in Time for Christmas
JUST IN TIME Water Crisis Averted in Hastings Just in Time for Christmas
Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth
TEEN STABBED Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth
DOZY THIEF Bungling Burglar Busted After ‘Home Alone’ Style Door Fail
London Man Jailed for Brutal Wrong-Address Drug Debt Attack in South Wales
WRONG ADDRESS London Man Jailed for Brutal Wrong-Address Drug Debt Attack in South Wales
London Man Jailed for Horrific Strangulation Attack in Colchester
HORRIFIC ATTACK London Man Jailed for Horrific Strangulation Attack in Colchester
Man, 23, Charged with Murder in Small Heath Stabbing Death
TRAGIC KILLING Man, 23, Charged with Murder in Small Heath Stabbing Death
Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds' Harehills and Gipton
SERIAL ATTACKER Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds’ Harehills and Gipton

More For You

RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
SABOTAGE RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
TIPPED OFF Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
MAY BE IN LONDON Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport
POLICE APPEAL Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport

More From UK News in Pictures

Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks
CHRISTMAS IN JAIL Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks
Firefighters Tackle Eighth-Floor Blaze on St John’s Estate in Hackney
TAKE AWAY BLAZE Fire Rips Through Penge Takeaway – Blaze Sparks After Grill Left Unattended
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
FATAL CRASH on the M2 Woman Killed as Car Crashes and Flips on M2 This Christmas Eve
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
FATAL ACCIDENT Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
DRUNK AS A SKUNK Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
Manhunt After Rape in Hove
RAPE PROBE LAUNCHED Manhunt After Rape in Hove
Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
DEADLY KILLING Man Charged With Murder in Maida Vale Stabbing
Teen Left Fighting for Life After E-Bike Crash in Cleethorpes
E BIKE SMASH Teen Left Fighting for Life After E-Bike Crash in Cleethorpes
CHRISMAS EVE CHAOS M2 Closed After Car Flips in Serious Crash Near Sittingbourne
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
POLICE PROBE Man Found Dead in Syston Flat – Suspect Arrested for Murder
Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
URGENT APPEAL Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
Family Devastated as 'Bubbly, Loving' 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe
HARASSMENT PROBE Family Devastated as ‘Bubbly, Loving’ 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe
HORROR SMASH M2 London Bound closed for hours following serious car crash
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery
Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight
FLASHER PROBE Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight

More From UKNIP

Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
URGENT APPEAL Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
FIRST PICTURE British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple
DO NOT APPROACH Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple
Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton