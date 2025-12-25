Police have swooped on four suspects following a stabbing incident in High Wycombe that left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

Victim Stabbed at Swan Car Park

The drama unfolded yesterday afternoon at around 12:30pm in the Swan Car Park. A 19-year-old man was stabbed, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalised after receiving urgent treatment.

Arrests Made Across the Country

A 19-year-old man from Slough is held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two 18-year-olds from Birmingham have also been arrested for attempted murder.

Another 19-year-old from Manchester faces charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

All four suspects remain in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Police Reassure Public, Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public. However, you will notice a stronger police presence around the town centre and Eden Shopping Centre during the festive period.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the attack or have CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage, please get in touch. Contact us via our website or call 101, quoting reference 43250649826. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”