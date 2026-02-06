Greater Manchester Police swooped this morning (Thursday, 5 February 2026), making four arrests in Bolton linked to a fatal crash last month that claimed four lives.

Warrants Executed in Bolton Town Centre

The arrests followed simultaneous warrants carried out in Ladybridge and Bolton town centre. Police worked alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and Trading Standards during the operation.

A 42-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of fraud. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man faces charges of handling stolen goods, and an 18-year-old man was held for aggravated vehicle theft. All remain in custody.

Inside the Tragic Crash

The arrests relate to a fatal collision on Wigan Road, Bolton, at around 12:45am on Sunday 11 January 2026.

A red Seat Leon slammed into a Citroen C4 Picasso. Four men died at the scene — the Seat’s driver and two passengers, plus the Citroen’s driver. Families of the victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

Five other passengers were rushed to hospital. One woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is now in stable condition.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up