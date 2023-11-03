Four Boys Arrested in Bristol Stabbing: Latest Updates and Investigation

Four boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Bristol, according to detectives leading the investigation. The boys, all aged 16 or younger, were taken into custody on suspicion of wounding with intent. They have since been released on bail under strict conditions, which include not approaching John Cozens House while the inquiry continues.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 30, at approximately 19.50 near John Cozens House in St Judes. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, is currently recovering after seeking assistance within the block. An ambulance was promptly called to the scene.

The suspects, described as wearing dark clothing and hoods, are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16. One of them was seen with an e-scooter, while two others had pushbikes. After the assault, they fled the scene along Wade Street.

In response to the incident, the local neighbourhood policing team has been actively engaging with community leaders and residents. Targeted patrols have also been deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of the area.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been in Lamb Street, Wade Street, Wellington Road, or John Cozens House between 19.30 and 20.30 on September 30 to come forward with any information or footage that could assist the ongoing inquiry. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact the police at 101, quoting the reference number 5223238803. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting an online form.