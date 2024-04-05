Four Charged After Police Attacks in Union Street, Hereford

Four individuals have been charged in connection with multiple offences, including four counts of assaulting a police officer, following an incident in Union Street, Hereford, on March 30. The incident resulted in one officer sustaining serious injuries.

Police presence was observed outside the Piranha Bar on April 1, with a cordon established at the location. Among the officers assaulted during the altercation, one sustained significant injuries and remains hospitalized. However, his injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Richard Quinn, aged 47, of Little Birch, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent, intentional strangulation, and common assault by beating. He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this week.

Alex Quinn, aged 18, also from Little Birch, faces charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault by beating. Both individuals have been bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on April 30.

In addition, Carolynn Quinn, aged 44, residing in Bridge Street, faces two charges of assault of an emergency worker and theft from a person. Meanwhile, Robynn Quinn, aged 22, of Fownhope, has been charged with two counts of assault of an emergency worker. They have both been released on bail and are scheduled to appear at Hereford Magistrates’ Court on May 8.