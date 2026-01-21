Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters raced to a blazing fire on Barrington Road, Lambeth, at 8:05am today (January 21).

Two Flats Destroyed, Over 20 Evacuated

The flames gutted two flats on the fifth and sixth floors, leaving them completely destroyed. More than 20 residents were evacuated from the building as the fire raged.

Four children were taken to the hospital as a precaution

Fire crews from Brixton, Clapham, Peckham, and nearby stations rushed to the scene

Fire Under Control in 90 Minutes

The brigade’s Control Office received 23 calls about the fire starting from 8:05am. Crews quickly battled the inferno and had it under control just after 9:30am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.