FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats

  • Updated: 12:42
  • , 21 January 2026

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters raced to a blazing fire on Barrington Road, Lambeth, at 8:05am today (January 21).

Two Flats Destroyed, Over 20 Evacuated

The flames gutted two flats on the fifth and sixth floors, leaving them completely destroyed. More than 20 residents were evacuated from the building as the fire raged.

  • Four children were taken to the hospital as a precaution
  • Fire crews from Brixton, Clapham, Peckham, and nearby stations rushed to the scene

Fire Under Control in 90 Minutes

The brigade’s Control Office received 23 calls about the fire starting from 8:05am. Crews quickly battled the inferno and had it under control just after 9:30am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest
Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields