Shockwaves hit Rhondda Cynon Taf as four criminals were convicted for the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney last year. The deadly attack took place in March 2025, leaving the community reeling.

Brutal Shooting in Talbot Green

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 6:10pm, police rushed to an address on Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green. There, they found Joanne Penney critically injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite the heroic efforts of emergency services, Joanne sadly died at the scene.

Guilty Verdict at Cardiff Crown Court

Today, Cardiff Crown Court handed down verdicts against four offenders: Kistina Ginova, 23, from Leicestershire; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 40, from Leicester; Jordan Mills-Smith, 33, from Cardiff; and Joshua Gordon, 27, also from Leicestershire. All were found guilty of Joanne’s murder.

Meanwhile, Marcus Huntley, 21, from St Mellons, Cardiff, has already pleaded guilty to murder and involvement in organised crime. His sentencing will follow shortly.