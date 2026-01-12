Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash

Tragedy struck Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, January 11, 2025, when a red Seat Leon smashed into a Citroen C4 Picasso on Wigan Road. The crash claimed the lives of four men, smashing families and communities alike.

Victims Named

Masrob Ali, 54

Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18

Farhan Patel, 18

Mohammed Danyaal, 19

Three of the victims were in the Seat — the driver and two passengers — while the Citroen’s driver also died. Families are receiving support from specially trained officers to cope with the devastating news.

Hospitalised Passengers Fight for Recovery

Five others remain in hospital following the collision. In the Citroen, a 29-year-old woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are seriously hurt, while a 29-year-old man has minor injuries. The Seat held an 18-year-old passenger who is in hospital with minor injuries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and are urging anyone who saw the vehicles before or during the crash to come forward,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Page of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

He added a strong warning against sharing crash footage on social media:

“Sharing such footage could cause further distress to families and may even be a criminal offence.”

Emergency services, including Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service, attended the scene promptly despite the difficult conditions.

If you witnessed the crash or have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 111 of 11/01/2025. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.