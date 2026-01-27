Police have arrested four people following a shocking targeted attack in Coventry. A house on Wolston Way was set ablaze and fired upon with an air weapon late Friday evening.

Targeted Arson and Air Weapon Shots Rock Coventry

The blaze broke out around 9pm on Friday. Alongside the fire, officers believe multiple shots from an air weapon were fired at the property in what’s being treated as a deliberate assault.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the terrifying incident.

Three Men and One Woman in Custody

West Midlands Police announced the arrests on Monday, 26 January. A woman and three men, all in their twenties, were detained and initially held in the Northumbria Police area before being transferred back tothe West Midlands for questioning.

They remain in custody this afternoon as investigations continue.

Police Urge Public to Step Forward

“We believe the address was specifically targeted,” a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/123410/26. Alternatively, tips can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.