Four homes ablaze in East London

Four terraced houses are engulfed in flames on Lord Street, North Woolwich, just minutes from London City Airport. Thick smoke is choking the area, making nearby roads barely visible.

Fire Rips Through Multiple Homes

The fire erupted shortly after 2.15pm today (December 15). One house has half of its ground floor and part of the first floor on fire. Two neighbouring homes also have parts of their ground and first floors ablaze.

Massive Emergency Response

The London Fire Brigade received around 18 emergency calls and dispatched ten fire engines with approximately 60 firefighters rushing to the scene, battling the inferno.

Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Local residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors firmly shut due to the heavy smoke spreading across the area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Fire crews remain on site working to contain the blaze.