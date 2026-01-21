Life-Threatening Crash Shocks Community

A 50-year-old man remains in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene on East Common Lane, Scunthorpe. The horror collision happened at around 6:10 pm on Monday, 19 January, with emergency services rushing the victim to the hospital.

Quick Police Action Nets Four Arrests

Shortly after the incident, officers from Humberside Police’s Roads Policing Unit spotted a suspicious van on Rochdale Road. When they attempted to stop it, two men bolted but were quickly caught. Two more men were later found hiding in the van — all four were arrested.

Investigation Underway

Detective Inspector Charmian Bakersmith said: “Understandably, the nature of this incident will be concerning to the local community; however, I want to offer my reassurance that we have already made extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances and ascertain exactly what has happened. “Whilst our investigation is very much in its early stages, our initial lines of enquiry lead us to believe this involves individuals known to each other.” “Four men aged 33, 35, 45, and 53 remain in police custody at this time.”

Public Appeal and Police Conduct Probe

Police are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to call 101 referencing crime 26*8391, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a 35-year-old suspect sustaining an injury during arrest.