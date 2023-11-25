Four Injured in Bus and Minivan Collision in Littlestone

In a startling midday incident, four individuals were injured when a bus and a minivan collided on Littlestone Road, near Nether Avenue. The accident occurred at approximately 11:40 AM today, shaking the usually peaceful Littlestone community.

Emergency services, including SECAmb paramedics, quickly responded to the scene. Three passengers from the bus and one from the minivan received medical attention. Thankfully, initial reports suggest that there are no serious injuries among those involved.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Local authorities are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash. Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted but is expected to return to normal as the investigation proceeds and the vehicles are cleared.

Residents and commuters are advised to approach the area with caution and to be mindful of potential traffic delays. The quick response of emergency services has been commended, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with those affected, and we wish them a swift recovery.