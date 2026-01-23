Five men have been locked up following a brutal east London shooting that shattered lives and left one victim paralysed. The gang was handed a combined total of more than 80 years behind bars at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 23 January. One teen even tried to dodge the law by hiding inside a bed.

Dog Walk Turns Deadly in Canning Town

In the early hours of 26 October 2024, two brothers were walking their dog in Thorne Close, E16, when violence struck. Just after 2am, a stolen Audi screeched up, and two men jumped out, chasing the pair down the street. CCTV caught the chilling sound of seven gunshots as the attackers opened fire before speeding off.

The 36-year-old brother was hit in the hand.

The younger, 28, took a bullet to the back and was left paralysed down one side of his lower body.

Police recovered five 9mm Makarov bullet casings at the scene, along with a balaclava containing one attacker’s DNA.

Detectives Crack the Case

Detective Sergeant Ryan Findleton said: “This was a shocking, targeted act of violence that left an innocent man with life-changing injuries. These sentences show the relentless work of officers to bring these dangerous criminals to justice. We hope this offers some relief to the victims and the community.”

He added: “Anyone waving weapons in London should know we will do everything we can to make sure they spend serious time behind bars. Thanks to hard work, attempted murder charges for gun crimes have almost doubled since 2023, with typical sentences now between 20 to 35 years. This effort has made London’s streets safer, with fewer killed or seriously hurt.”

Manhunt Ends in Dramatic Arrest

Police pieced together CCTV to trace the stolen Audi and identify the shooters: Ronnie Hill, Esmaela Seidi, a 16-year-old boy, and Kennedy Senga. Armed with knives and a loaded gun, they had driven from South Woodford to Canning Town.

Officers arrested Senga, Seidi, and the teen in December 2024. Hill, however, dodged capture until March 2025 when cops found him hiding inside a divan bed during a manhunt. The raid also seized a loaded handgun, a fake firearm, and live ammo.

Harsh Sentences After Brutal Trial

After an eight-week trial, all five faced justice with unanimous guilty verdicts in October 2025:

Ronnie Hill, 18 : Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 24 years.

: Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 24 years. Esmaela Seidi, 18 : Two counts of attempted murder. Sentenced to 18.5 years.

: Two counts of attempted murder. Sentenced to 18.5 years. 16-year-old teen : Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 14.5 years.

: Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 14.5 years. Kennedy Senga, 19 : Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 21 years.

: Two counts of attempted murder and firearm possession. Sentenced to 21 years. Abdul Ahmed, 21: Not involved in the shooting but helped Hill hide. Sentenced to 2.5 years for assisting an offender.

Justice has been served for this savage attack that left a man’s life changed forever.