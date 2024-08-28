Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone

Maidstone, Kent – Two men from Erith and Belvedere are among four individuals charged following a violent assault that left a man unconscious outside a pub in Maidstone earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m. on August 4 on Earl Street, where a man was found unconscious after a brutal attack. Witnesses allege that the victim was initially headbutted by one member of a group, with others joining in. The assault reportedly escalated, with the victim being repeatedly stamped on the head and struck with a glass bottle while on the ground.

After the attack, the suspects fled the scene. Emergency services arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he has since been discharged from the hospital, though the severity of the attack has left the community shocked.

Following an investigation, four men were arrested and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and affray.

The individuals charged are:

Jonjo Burke , 39, of Woodcut, Maidstone

, 39, of Woodcut, Maidstone James Tidy , 33, of Hazel Road, Erith

, 33, of Hazel Road, Erith Gary King , 32, of Bellring Close, Belvedere

, 32, of Bellring Close, Belvedere James Anderson, 45, of Grainger Walk, Tonbridge

On August 6, Burke, Tidy, and King appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted conditional bail. They are scheduled to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on October 2.

James Anderson was remanded in custody by the magistrates and is due to appear in court on October 3 at Maidstone Crown Court.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence to ensure that those responsible for the assault are held accountable.

This incident has raised concerns among residents in Maidstone, and the police are encouraging anyone with additional information about the assault to come forward.