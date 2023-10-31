Four men have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 23 years after a proactive operation led by Met detectives dismantled an organised crime group for distributing class A and class B drugs across London and Essex

The group of men used encrypted communication platforms to facilitate drug deals.

On Thursday 25 August 2022, officers witnessed 58-year-old Gary Parson, of Pike Crescent, Ashford, meet with 33-year-old James Smith, of Rushmead Grove, Birmingham, and police watched Parson unload large boxes into Smith’s car.

Both men were detained and searched, and the officers discovered 150 kilograms of ketamine inside these boxes. Both suspects were charged and remanded into custody for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The wholesale value of the seized drugs was estimated to be between £900,000 – £1,200,000, and had a potential street value of £3,000,000 – £4,500,000, which would have ended up on the streets of London causing devastation and violence in communities.

Police enquiries uncovered further boxes in a shipment process, disguised to contain car parts imported into the UK. Police liaised with the Courier Company and the Netherlands National Police who identified further boxes in transit, and this led to the recovery of 210 kilograms of ketamine.

Further investigations by specialist officers discovered that 56-year-old Mark Brydges of Beechtree Avenue, Surrey, and 41-year-old Kelvin Homewood of Little Green Lane, Chertsey Homewood, had been involved in co-ordinating the supply of these drugs via EncroChat.

Met officers used the most precise policing tools and evidence-gathering techniques to bring the most organised and exploitive criminals to justice. During the investigation, Brydges was identified as the holder of the EncroChat handle “#Swanny” and was charged for this. He was also convicted of supplying the sale of a kilogram of cocaine.

Criminals use EncroChat and encrypted communications as methods to organise multi-kilo drug deals, launder money, and orchestrate violence.

Detective Inspector Damian Hill from the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command said: “The Met is committed to targeting illegal drug markets and bring the most serious criminals in communities to justice.

“My team prevented 150 kilograms of Ketamine being sold on the streets of London and across the rest of the U.K, preventing further drugs related violence. I am pleased with the sentences and the disruption of this criminal network”.

Full charge details:

Kelvin Homewood of Little Green Lane, Chertsey was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on June 6 2023, after being convicted by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court of conspiracy to supply 150 kilograms Ketamine, a class B drug.

Gary Parson of Pike Crescent, Ashford, Surrey and James Smith (14.11.89) of Rushmead Grove Rubery, Rednal, Birmingham were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years three months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply 150 kilograms of Ketamine.

Mark Brydges of Beechtree Avenue, Surrey was sentenced to nine years and four months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty on Friday, 20 October for supplying a class A drug cocaine, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug, namely 150 kilograms Ketamine.