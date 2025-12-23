Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol

Four men have been handed a combined 75 years behind bars for a savage Boxing Day stabbing in Bristol.

Life-Changing Sentences at Bristol Crown Court

On Monday, 22 December, Bristol Crown Court sentenced three men to 23 years each for attempted murder. The verdict followed their conviction by a jury on 9 October.

Reuben Fay , 20, from Lockleaze – 23 years detention

, 20, from Lockleaze – 23 years detention Tayshon Graham , 21, from Easton – 23 years imprisonment

, 21, from Easton – 23 years imprisonment Cain Henderson, 25, from Eastville – 23 years imprisonment

A fourth man, Ajay Edwards, 22, from Slough, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was jailed for six years after receiving a sentence discount for his guilty plea.

Judge Calls Them Dangerous Offenders

All four must serve two-thirds of their sentences before being eligible for release on licence.

His Honour Judge Michael Cullum highlighted the “tragically similar” personal backgrounds of the offenders but stressed the “substantial” and “very lengthy” sentences were necessary due to the seriousness of the crime.

“Although young and with difficult personal circumstances, each is considered a dangerous offender,” said HHJ Cullum.

The judge noted Edwards did not wield or use a knife, and Henderson did not physically touch the victim but was jointly responsible by admission.

This brutal stabbing has sent shockwaves through Bristol, leaving one man fighting for his life and four offenders facing lengthy jail terms.