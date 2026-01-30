Four men have been locked up for a combined total of 124 years after a tragic daylight murder in Moreton. Jacqueline Rutter, 53, was shot dead in her own home in a chilling attack that shocked the community.

Attack in the Early Hours

Shortly after 1am on Sunday, 30 October 2022, three men arrived in a black Vauxhall Insignia at Ms Rutter’s Moreton address. Two of them knocked on her door. When she answered, she was shot twice.

The killers fled swiftly. They jumped back into the car, which was later set on fire to destroy evidence. A fourth man waited nearby with a silver Ford and a Yamaha motorbike, providing the getaway vehicles.

Lengthy Trial Ends with Heavy Sentences

After a gruelling trial lasting over three months, the court delivered harsh justice:

Simon Allen, 55, sentenced to 28 years for murder

James Byrne, 24, was handed 40 years for murder

David Harrison, 59, was locked up for 26 years for murder

Barrie Glynn, 47, got 30 years for manslaughter and firearms offences

Allen, Byrne, and Harrison were found guilty of murder, arson, and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life. Glynn was convicted of manslaughter and related charges.

Judge Condemns ‘Extreme Violence’

“Jacqueline Rutter was an innocent victim of extreme violence,” the judge said. “Her death has brought profound grief to her family.”

The killers will serve lengthy sentences, with Glynn required to serve at least two-thirds of his term before parole. The case sends a strong message about violent crime in the UK.