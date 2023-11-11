Four men who violently attacked a teenager after he refused to continue working at their Indian takeaway without pay have been convicted in court.

The victim, aged 18 at the time, was recruited at the Balti Hut in Queens Road, Hastings after he entered the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeker from Sudan.

Due to the poor working conditions and lack of pay, he threatened to leave and report his employers to the Government.

In response to this, he was subjected to an unprovoked and prolonged attack which resulted in a fractured forearm, along with multiple cuts and bruises.

The victim had been chased from the takeaway through the town centre towards Hastings railway station by Mominur Rahman, who repeatedly hit him with a metal bar.

Once at the railway station, he was further assaulted by both Mominur Rahman and his brother Shahnur Rahman.

Together, they repeatedly hit, kicked, and stamped on the victim – including on his head – while he lay defenceless on the floor.

A short time later, a third brother Ridwanur Rahman arrived and punched the victim to the head while being held down by Shahnur Rahman.

The brothers’ father Siddiqur Rahman then travelled to join them at the station and he also repeatedly stamped on the teenager’s head.

The attack only stopped after railway staff intervened and took the man to safety, before he was transported to hospital.

All four suspects, who all reside in Horntye Road, St Leonards, were subsequently arrested and charged. The case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court and all four were found guilty, and sentenced on Wednesday 8 November as follows:

Mominur Rahman, 23, was sentenced to a total of 53 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Ridwanur Rahman, 29, was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Shahnur Rahman, 31, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Siddiqur Rahman, 57, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment (suspended for 18 months) for affray. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.