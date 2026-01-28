Four suspects have been arrested following a brazen attempt to nick a JCB digger in Sevenoaks.

The Great Digger Caper

On the evening of Thursday, 20 January 2026, at around 8.15pm, Kent Police were called to West Kingsdown industrial site. Three men had reportedly cut through a fence and sneaked inside.

Officers caught the suspects red-handed as one drove the shiny JCB digger off the premises.

Chase and Capture

The thief abandoned the digger and ran, but police were hot on his tail. With help from the National Police Air Service and ace Kent Police dog PC Boss, the man was tracked and arrested promptly.

Team Arrested and Vehicles Seized

A thorough search uncovered two suspicious vehicles linked to the raid. Police detained three more people — two men and a woman.

All four suspects have since been bailed pending further investigations.

The digger heist plot may have been foiled, but police vow to crack down on construction site crime in the area.