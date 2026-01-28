Watch Live

DIGGER HEIST Four Nabbed After Digger Heist Attempt in Sevenoaks

  • Updated: 17:40
  • , 28 January 2026

Four suspects have been arrested following a brazen attempt to nick a JCB digger in Sevenoaks.

The Great Digger Caper

On the evening of Thursday, 20 January 2026, at around 8.15pm, Kent Police were called to West Kingsdown industrial site. Three men had reportedly cut through a fence and sneaked inside.

Officers caught the suspects red-handed as one drove the shiny JCB digger off the premises.

Chase and Capture

The thief abandoned the digger and ran, but police were hot on his tail. With help from the National Police Air Service and ace Kent Police dog PC Boss, the man was tracked and arrested promptly.

Team Arrested and Vehicles Seized

A thorough search uncovered two suspicious vehicles linked to the raid. Police detained three more people — two men and a woman.

All four suspects have since been bailed pending further investigations.

The digger heist plot may have been foiled, but police vow to crack down on construction site crime in the area.

Recommended for you

622282739_1576113913478466_2804648361018823770_n
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

WhatsApp Image 2026-01-27 at 21.11.05
FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 04.11.05
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
292128192_5153458238100863_5360322636271720865_n
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour

Must READ

MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars
Breaking: Met Police Marksman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Chris Kaba
MORE DELAYS Misconduct Case Against Met Firearms Officer NX121 Put on Ice
SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer
EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire

More For You

SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
MURDER ARREST Man Charged With Murder of 24-Year-Old in Plymouth
CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted

More From UK News in Pictures

YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare
CABLE THEFT NPAS Helicopter Helps Nab EV Cable Thieves Near A1
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
TRAIN ROBBERS Knife-Wielding Thug Robs Teen Boy and Girl on South East London Train
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence

More From UKNIP

URGENT APPEAL Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Redhill
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
error: Content is protected !!