MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge

  • Updated: 22:31
  • , 12 January 2026
Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge

 

Four NHS hospital trusts across Kent and Surrey have declared critical incidents as hospitals buckle under soaring demand. The surge follows recent alerts in Birmingham, Staffordshire, and parts of Wales, with flu and norovirus cases hitting the NHS hard.

Surge in Winter Viruses Sparks Crisis

NHS Surrey Heartlands revealed the meltdown is fuelled by a jump in flu and norovirus infections, plus a rise in staff sickness. The recent cold snap has also pushed vulnerable patients into hospital beds. Three Surrey trusts – Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust – are all impacted.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust declared its own critical incident at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate. The trust warned:

“Beds across our hospitals are full and emergency departments are stretched to breaking point. We have very limited capacity to admit more patients needing acute care.”

Critical Incidents Spread Across England and Wales

Other trusts are also sounding the alarm. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in southeast Wales faces “sustained pressure” with norovirus cases rising sharply across Gwent.

Last Thursday, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board reported unprecedented demand. The wave of critical incidents is gripping multiple regions.

Festive Season Fuels Winter Virus Bounce Back

NHS England links the spike to Christmas and New Year gatherings that sparked a “bounce back” in winter illnesses. Hospital flu patients averaged 2,924 per day in the week ending 4 January, up 9% from the previous week. This reverses a prior decline from mid-December.

Meanwhile, hospital bed occupancy in England climbed nearly 5% last week, hovering at a cramped 92%. Ambulances face long waits, with many patients stuck outside hospitals for over 30 minutes.

What Is a Critical Incident?

A critical incident means NHS services are so overwhelmed they cannot guarantee safe or effective care. It triggers emergency measures allowing trusts to prioritise critical treatment and manage resources under extreme pressure.

About the Trusts

  • Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust runs Royal Surrey County Hospital and several local centres.
  • Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust operates Epsom and St Helier Hospitals.
  • Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust manages East Surrey Hospital and community sites.
  • East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust oversees several hospitals including Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital.

The NHS is bracing for more pressure as winter viruses continue to wreak havoc. With staff shortages and packed wards, the crisis is far from over.

