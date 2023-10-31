Four Remain Hospitalised After Car Crashes into Central London Bus Stop

Four individuals are still undergoing medical treatment two days after a car collided with a bus stop in central London, leaving several pedestrians injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 am on October 29 in Aldwych, when a car struck a number of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop. In total, seven pedestrians and the driver of the car sustained injuries during the collision. They were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

As of today, four of the injured pedestrians remain hospitalized, with their conditions initially assessed as potentially resulting in life-changing injuries. The nature and extent of their injuries have not been disclosed.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. Subsequently, he was released on bail until late January, pending further investigation into the incident.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing. Importantly, authorities stated that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police provided details about the incident, saying, “Police were called at approximately 03:35 hrs on Sunday, 29 October to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians at a bus stop in Aldwych, WC2. London Ambulance Service attended and confirmed seven pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment. Four remain in the hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the police at 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD 1295/29Oct.