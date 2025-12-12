Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days

London has been rocked by four violent stabbing incidents between December 9 and 11, including two murder probes. Despite the carnage, police say none of the cases are linked. No arrests have been made so far.

15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed in Islington

Tragedy struck Westbourne Road, Islington, on December 9 when 15-year-old Adam Henry was stabbed at around 1pm. The schoolboy was rushed to hospital but sadly died.

“We will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives,” Adam’s family said. “He had many interests and was always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour. He was good-natured and loyal. While only 15 years old, the beautiful memories we have of him can never be forgotten.”

Police have yet to make any arrests.

19-Year-Old Fighting for Life after New Cross Stabbing

On the night of December 9, a 19-year-old man was stabbed near Clifton Rise, New Cross. He was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police currently have no suspects in custody.

Woman Found Dead in Earl’s Court – Murder Investigation Launched

On December 11, officers discovered a 39-year-old woman dead during a welfare check at a property on Old Brompton Road, Earl’s Court. A murder investigation is underway.

The woman has not yet been identified, and next of kin are being informed. No arrests have been made.

Man Stabbed in Manor Park Assault, Police Hunt Suspects

Also on December 11, a man in his 40s was stabbed in Manor Park. Police responded to reports of an assault around 3am on Romford Road and found the victim with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the attack happened at 2am in nearby Jack Cornwell Street. No arrests so far.