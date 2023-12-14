Four suspected burglars have been arrested shortly after a break-in was reported at a Faversham Solar Farm

Officers detained them in Sandling Lane, Maidstone at around 3.30pm on Monday 11 December 2023.

The men were stopped in two vehicles which had been reported stolen earlier that day, from a solar farm in Staple Street, Faversham.

Employees found the premises had been targeted when they arrived for work at around 6.30am. After searching the site, they found eight solar batteries, a portable heater and the two vehicles had gone missing over the weekend.

Three men aged 19, 43 and 53 from Ashford, and one man aged 35 from Tunbridge Wells, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

The 52-year-old man was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place. They have since been bailed until Sunday 10 March 2024, while officers continue their enquiries into the incident.