BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham

  • Updated: 00:58
  • , 23 January 2026

 

Attack Outside St James’s Street Club

Two men are behind bars after a savage, unprovoked assault on a man in his 20s outside a Nottingham nightclub. The victim was punched and stamped on, suffering serious head injuries in the early hours of 5 May 2025.

CCTV Snared The Gang

Jayden Gunter, Kiarne McLeary, Alfie Seagrave, and Jaden Walters were all identified following a police probe involving CCTV footage. Disturbingly, Walters was filmed passing a knife to Seagrave after leaving the club around 4am — although the blade was not used during the attack.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Jayden Gunter, 20, from Shanwell Close, Nottingham, got 16 months and two weeks.
  • Alfie Seagrave, 21, of Rugby Road, West Bridgford, admitted knife possession and was sentenced to two years and three months.
  • Kiarne McLeary, 24, from Beechdale Road, Nottingham, and Jaden Walters, 22, of Moorfield Court, Stapleford, await sentencing. Walters has also pleaded guilty to knife possession.

All pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Nottingham Crown Court on 16 January. The violent episode showcases a grim reminder of knife crime and night-time violence in the heart of the city.

