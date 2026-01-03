Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year's Eve Disappearance

Boy and Dog Vanish on New Year’s Eve

Four-year-old Johnathan Everett ‘John John’ Boley disappeared on New Year’s Eve while playing outside his father’s home in Jasper, Alabama. The boy was last seen around 11:30am with his six-year-old brother and their black Labrador, Buck.

After a desperate two-day hunt, Johnathan’s body was found just two miles from the family home, in a rural area outside Birmingham, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith revealed at a press conference on Friday. Miracle or tragedy struck as their loyal dog Buck was discovered alive nearby.

Father Arrested Amid Shocking Discoveries

Johnathan’s father, Jameson Kyle Boley, was taken into custody during the investigation after authorities found what they initially believed were explosive devices on his property. Although later ruled non-explosive, Jameson faces two counts of chemical endangerment of a child and one count of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device or bacteriological weapon.

“The father’s charges have nothing to do with the missing child case, it’s something totally separate,” Sheriff Smith stressed.

Search Mobilises Hundreds of Volunteers and Officials

The massive search effort included over 160 volunteers, 126 first responders, the FBI, drones, helicopters, tracking dogs, and divers covering 500 acres. The investigation intensified after the sheriff’s office received a missing person report from Jameson around 12:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Johnathan’s mother had moved to Florida last year, with the boy under a limited custody arrangement. He was visiting his father for the holidays and was scheduled to return to his mother on Thursday.

Community Mourns and Vigil Planned

Johnathan’s aunt described him as a “country boy who loves nature, Paw Patrol, and running.” The sheriff said the community is “devastated” by the heartbreaking news.

The cause of Johnathan’s death has yet to be confirmed. A vigil is scheduled for 7pm CT on Friday at Cornerstone Church in Jasper.

