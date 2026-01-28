Detectives have arrested a fourth suspect in the shocking death of 24-year-old Drew Perham in Plymouth. The major crime investigation is intensifying after Drew was found dead in the water at Millbay Marina on Sunday, 25 January.

Latest Arrest: 19-Year-Old Man in Custody

On 28 January, a 19-year-old Plymouth man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. He remains held by police as inquiries continue.

Two Others Released on Bail

Earlier this week, two other 19-year-old men—one from Plymouth and one from Exmouth—were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both have now been released on bail until April, pending further investigations.

Murder Charge for Layton Randle

Layton Randle, 19, from Oakfield Terrace Road, Plymouth, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today charged with Drew’s murder on Saturday, 24 January.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Plymouth Crown Court tomorrow, 29 January.