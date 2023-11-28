Fourth Suspect Charged in Gosport Murder Investigation

Latest Development:

: Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address in Fareham, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender in the murder case in Gosport. Court Appearance: She is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, November 28.

: Levi Kent, 22, was seriously assaulted on Keyes Road in Bridgemary, Gosport, early Friday, November 24. Fatal Outcome: Levi succumbed to his injuries following the assault.

Tommy West : Aged 18, from Fisgard Road, Gosport, charged with murder, robbery, and possession of a bladed article. Due in Portsmouth Crown Court on November 29.

Aiden West : Aged 24, from Tudor Close, Gosport, faces similar charges as Tommy West. Due in Portsmouth Crown Court on November 29.

: Aged 24, from Tudor Close, Gosport, faces similar charges as Tommy West. Due in Portsmouth Crown Court on November 29. Sarah Flynn: Aged 35, from James Close, Gosport, charged with assisting an offender. Due in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, November 28.

Other Arrests : A 19-year-old man from Gosport, arrested on suspicion of murder, is on police bail until February 24. A 67-year-old man from Salisbury, suspected of assisting an offender, is on bail until February 25. A 22-year-old man from Fareham, also arrested on suspicion of murder, is on bail until February 25. A 35-year-old man from Fareham, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released without charge.

Community Impact:

The murder of Levi Kent has caused significant distress in the Gosport community.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Hampshire Police have emphasized the seriousness of the case and are committed to a thorough investigation. They extend their condolences to Levi Kent’s family and friends and assure the public of their dedication to bringing justice in this tragic case.

The case remains a priority for Hampshire Police, with ongoing efforts to piece together the events leading to Levi Kent’s death. The community is encouraged to support the investigation and be vigilant in providing any relevant information.