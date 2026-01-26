Two British men have been arrested near Calais after trying to join a banned anti-migrant protest. French authorities swooped on Sunday evening as the pair live-streamed their antics on social media.

Arrested for Hate and Violence Stirring

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture confirmed the duo were detained for inciting hatred and plotting violence, based on their online remarks. French prosecutors slammed their actions amid rising tensions around migrant protests in the region.

French Crackdown on British ‘Troublemakers’

A blanket ban on gatherings from Calais to Dunkirk was slapped down weeks before the planned protest and extended until Wednesday after concerns over further unrest.

“British nationals linked to anti-migrant groups stopped by police will be swiftly sent back to the border,” warned French officials.

The government described these factions as pushing “xenophobic and anti-immigration ideology” that threatens public order.

High Alert Deployment Along Northern Coast

France’s top domestic security unit, the DGSI, went into overdrive, backing up Police Nationale and gendarmes to patrol the coast and keep an eye out for any British troublemakers.

A senior source revealed, “Plain-clothes DGSI officers were deployed along the northern coast, hunting British agitators to prevent any mass invasion.”

Failed ‘D-Day Style Invasion’ Led by Ex-Con

The drama was sparked by Daniel Thomas, a banned British protest leader and ex-convict, who boasted about a “D-Day style invasion” to stop migrant boats. His self-styled “Operation Overlord” was meant to bring 15,000 “proud Englishmen” to France. Instead, just a handful turned up, mostly waving flags on a beach far from migrant camps.

Thomas apparently slipped into France through Belgium, despite his ban.

Local official Alain Boonefaes slammed the stunt, saying, “These men have no right to come and try to enforce order in France. They should sort things out in Britain, not intimidate people here.”

Authorities remain on full alert, monitoring social media for any signs of renewed protest attempts as the ban on gatherings stays in place until Wednesday.