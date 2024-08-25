An explosion outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, a seaside resort near Montpellier, has led to the launch of a terror probe by French authorities. The blast, which occurred on Saturday morning, is being treated as a terror attack, and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as “an act of terror” in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas canister in one of two cars set on fire outside the synagogue. The blast injured a police officer who was at the scene. Surveillance footage captured the suspect, who was seen wearing a Palestinian flag near the site of the attack. The suspect remains at large, and a manhunt is underway.

france opens terror probe after synagogue explosion; suspect seen with palestinian flag

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and acting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both described the attack as an “antisemitic act” and ordered increased police protection at Jewish places of worship across the country. Attal emphasized that such violence would not be tolerated, stating, “In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated.”

france opens terror probe after synagogue explosion; suspect seen with palestinian flag

The explosion occurred during Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, though no religious service was underway at the time. The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) condemned the blast as “an attempt to kill Jews.” CRIF President Yonathan Arfi said that the use of a gas canister near a place of worship signalled a clear intent to harm.

France has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents in recent years, exacerbated by global tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to French government reports, antisemitic acts in the country nearly tripled in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Local authorities, led by Mayor Stephan Rossignol, are cooperating with national law enforcement agencies in the investigation. French officials, including Darmanin, are expected to visit La Grande-Motte later on Saturday to show solidarity with the Jewish community.

The investigation into the attack continues, and French authorities have vowed to use all available resources to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure the safety of Jewish communities across the country.