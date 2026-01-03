Watch Live

ARREST THREAT France Threatens to Arrest Brits Sabotaging Migrant Dinghies Bound for Dover

  • Updated: 14:57
  • , 3 January 2026
Nearly 500 Migrants Cross Channel in Small Boats on Saturday, Home Office Confirms

 

French Interior Minister Issues Stark Warning

France is cracking down hard on Britons trying to interfere with migrant crossings. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has warned that British activists involved in sabotaging migrant dinghies could face arrest for obstruction and aggravated violence. The threat comes amid growing tensions after vigilante actions by the Raise the Colours group, who have been slashing boats leaving French beaches for Dover.

Activists Launch ‘Operation Overlord’

The Raise the Colours movement, known for flying Union Jacks and St George’s Cross flags across the UK, say they’ve been forced to act after UK and French authorities failed to stop the crossings. They’ve named their campaign “Operation Overlord” — a nod to the Normandy landings — aimed at blocking migrant boats from leaving the French coast. Videos posted online show activists racing on beaches and sabotaging vessels heading for the UK.

A source close to Minister Nunez told La Voix Du Nord that authorities are now keen to identify and arrest any members caught in the act. “Monitoring and coordination measures have been stepped up in response to these activities,” the insider added.

Groups Clash Over Tactics and Migrant Crisis

Raise the Colours hit back, saying the French should focus on stopping migrant boats rather than targeting their group. One insider told the Telegraph, “I doubt this will stop those determined to halt the crossings.”

However, nine French organisations supporting migrants, including L’Auberge des Migrants, Utopia 56, and Medecins du Monde, accuse Raise the Colours of “structured intimidation tactics.” They criticised the lack of official action, warning the group’s violent, xenophobic behaviour threatens both migrants and aid workers.

 

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt

Migrant Numbers Surge Amid Government Struggles

Migrant crossings surged in 2025, with 41,472 arrivals – the second highest year on record. This shattered Labour leader Keir Starmer’s promises to dismantle smuggling gangs and slash small boat crossings. The government confirmed no crossings occurred on New Year’s Eve, leaving last year’s total down 9% from 2022’s record high. But the figure still represents a 13% jump from 2024.

 

French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance

Average migrant numbers per boat have also climbed, hitting 62 in 2025, up from 53 in the previous year. At his current pace, Starmer faces the dubious honour of overseeing the highest Channel crossings during a premiership under two years, with 64,714 arrivals since he took office—nearly matching Boris Johnson’s 65,676 over more than three years.

Critics Blast Labour’s Failure

 

French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach
French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the asylum system, blaming the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for obstructing deportations and enabling illegal immigration. “Until Labour confronts that reality, nothing will change,” he said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed Starmer’s Channel policies as a “complete disaster.” Calling the UK-France “one in, one out” deal a “farce,” he warned, “The numbers coming over are huge and many young men arriving last year will do us great harm.”

Recommended for you

Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
THIS IS FOUL Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named

Must READ

National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
AIR SUPPORT National Police Air Support Scrambles to Mote Park in Maidstone
Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year's Eve Disappearance
TRAGIC END Four-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near his Home After New Year’s Eve Disappearance
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
NO FLY ZONES US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester
Labour Minister's Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
TERROR CASE Labour Minister’s Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout
No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
AIRSPACE ISSUES No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
UK SNOW CHAOS Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
WOMAN HUNTED Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win
FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot

More For You

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears

More From UK News in Pictures

Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital
From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
RECVOERY MISSION Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault
MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

BREAKING

STATE OF EMERGENCY US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions
Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
SHOCKING Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
BAD APPLE Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
ARMED LOCKDOWN Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash
Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
SEARCH UNDERWAY Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
IMMIGRATION STATUS Albanian Duo ‘Dumped Number Plates’ After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
error: Content is protected !!