French Interior Minister Issues Stark Warning

France is cracking down hard on Britons trying to interfere with migrant crossings. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has warned that British activists involved in sabotaging migrant dinghies could face arrest for obstruction and aggravated violence. The threat comes amid growing tensions after vigilante actions by the Raise the Colours group, who have been slashing boats leaving French beaches for Dover.

Activists Launch ‘Operation Overlord’

The Raise the Colours movement, known for flying Union Jacks and St George’s Cross flags across the UK, say they’ve been forced to act after UK and French authorities failed to stop the crossings. They’ve named their campaign “Operation Overlord” — a nod to the Normandy landings — aimed at blocking migrant boats from leaving the French coast. Videos posted online show activists racing on beaches and sabotaging vessels heading for the UK.

A source close to Minister Nunez told La Voix Du Nord that authorities are now keen to identify and arrest any members caught in the act. “Monitoring and coordination measures have been stepped up in response to these activities,” the insider added.

Groups Clash Over Tactics and Migrant Crisis

Raise the Colours hit back, saying the French should focus on stopping migrant boats rather than targeting their group. One insider told the Telegraph, “I doubt this will stop those determined to halt the crossings.”

However, nine French organisations supporting migrants, including L’Auberge des Migrants, Utopia 56, and Medecins du Monde, accuse Raise the Colours of “structured intimidation tactics.” They criticised the lack of official action, warning the group’s violent, xenophobic behaviour threatens both migrants and aid workers.

Migrant Numbers Surge Amid Government Struggles

Migrant crossings surged in 2025, with 41,472 arrivals – the second highest year on record. This shattered Labour leader Keir Starmer’s promises to dismantle smuggling gangs and slash small boat crossings. The government confirmed no crossings occurred on New Year’s Eve, leaving last year’s total down 9% from 2022’s record high. But the figure still represents a 13% jump from 2024.

Average migrant numbers per boat have also climbed, hitting 62 in 2025, up from 53 in the previous year. At his current pace, Starmer faces the dubious honour of overseeing the highest Channel crossings during a premiership under two years, with 64,714 arrivals since he took office—nearly matching Boris Johnson’s 65,676 over more than three years.

Critics Blast Labour’s Failure

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the asylum system, blaming the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for obstructing deportations and enabling illegal immigration. “Until Labour confronts that reality, nothing will change,” he said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed Starmer’s Channel policies as a “complete disaster.” Calling the UK-France “one in, one out” deal a “farce,” he warned, “The numbers coming over are huge and many young men arriving last year will do us great harm.”