Francis House Children’s Hospice Hosts Festival of Christmas Trees to Support Greater Manchester Families

Manchester’s Francis House Children’s Hospice is ushering in the festive season with the annual Festival of Christmas Trees, set in a pop-up shop at Quayside MediaCityUK. This heartwarming event, opening on October 28, features an enchanting display of 40 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, each adorned with an array of exciting prizes, including vouchers, signed football shirts, hampers, and handmade gifts. The primary goal is to encourage the public to bid on these beautifully adorned trees, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Greater Manchester hospice.

Francis House, situated in Didsbury, is dedicated to offering vital services such as respite care, homecare, and end-of-life care to families with children and young people facing life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The annual Festival of Christmas Trees initiative unites businesses, community groups, and individuals who decorate a tree and then auction it off to raise funds for the hospice. This year, an impressive lineup of participants includes JP Goldman, Cardinal Global Logistics, Beaverbrooks the Jewellers, Morrisons, Uplift Knitters, LIFT-Financial, Amaranth, DLA Piper, and Lowbury Construction.

Towers Business Park and Quayside MediaCityUK are honored sponsors of this year’s event.

Julie Williams, fundraising officer at Francis House, expressed her excitement for visitors, stating, “Anyone visiting the display is in for a real treat. With the help of our tree sponsors, there is something to tempt everyone to place a bid and be in with the chance of taking a truly unique tree home for Christmas.”

Bidding on each tree will remain open for five weeks leading up to Christmas, both in-store and online at http://www.festivaloftrees.co.uk.

In addition to the captivating trees, the shop offers a delightful selection of Christmas decorations, gifts, and cards available for purchase. Visitors can also participate in a raffle and lucky dip for a chance to win exciting prizes.

With some trees fetching hundreds of pounds each, this year’s event aspires to surpass the impressive £25,000 profit raised in 2022.

The Festival of Christmas Trees is located on the first floor of Quayside MediaCityUK, formerly known as the Lowry Outlet, and will be open to the public from October 28 until December 3.

By coming together in the spirit of giving, the Festival of Christmas Trees embodies the true essence of the holiday season by supporting families in need and spreading the joy of Christmas.